CHEYENNE – During the recent Fort D.A. Russell Days, F.E. Warren Air Force Base dedicated Quarters 64 in the name of Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr.

Davis Sr. – not to be confused with his son, Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., who himself was an important historical figure – was the first Black one-star general in the U.S. Armed Forces and lived in Quarters 64 in 1912.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus