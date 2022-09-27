CHEYENNE – Faith United Methodist Church will reach a milestone on Oct. 9, when the congregation celebrates its 100th anniversary.
Faith UMC will join the ranks of other historic churches in town. They include First United Methodist Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, The Cathedral of St. Mary, First Presbyterian Church and Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
While the building at 522 E. 6th St. isn’t quite that old, it represents a strong community of believers who gather for weekly worship. Come Oct. 9, members both new and old will unify for the celebration, including an open house celebration that Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Among the newest, both to the church and the clergy, is Pastor Virginia Erdmann. She who has the task of delivering the sermon during the historic service.
She’s the person for the job, but even with her community’s support, she said, it’s a daunting task.
“I didn’t have any clue until maybe a year and a half in (to my ministry) that this was the 100th anniversary," Erdmann said. “I went, ‘Lord Jesus, really?’ I’m thinking, ‘What kind of message am I going to give for this?’”
Prior to serving as the pastor here, Erdmann was a mortician. She jokes that she “stepped from one side of the veil to the other.” She knew that she wanted to pursue a new career that allowed her to continue serving people.
After moving to Cheyenne in 2014 and joining the church in 2016, she realized that stepping into a leadership role at Faith UMC was her best option to fulfill her self-proclaimed purpose. Erdmann is in her second year as pastor.
The strangest part of being in her position – and the transition from being a member – is now stepping into a leadership role after sharing the pews with members that far surpass her in years of involvement.
“When I think of the faith of this church, and some people in this church that I preach for, they’re, like, 91 years old, they’ve done everything but 10 years,” Erdmann said. “That’s how long they had been in this building, in this church, and I am totally honored to bow down and be grateful to their faith.
“I want to do their faith justice by honoring it in a way that we continue it on for other people in new generations and in this generation.”
Bernard Newland is one of these members, having first attended Sunday school there when he was a boy. That was in 1943 – 79 years ago.
Through the years, he’s been through 17 pastors, numerous renovations and countless changes in the community. Newland has seen three generations of his family baptized at Faith UMC.
“It’s been a great experience for me. We’ve met a lot of good Christian friends, and our kids were baptized there, and our grandkids were baptized there,” he said. “We’ve just enjoyed being there, and the friendships we’ve made and then long-lasting friendships with really true friends.”
One of the most noticeable differences between his experience with the church of his youth and the current church is the size of the congregation.
Newland blames the lower attendance numbers on younger generations’ decreasing emphasis on religion, as well as increased connectivity between people through technology and events – such as sports – planned on Sundays.
This doesn’t change the effect the church has had.
“It kept us walking down the Christian path because of the acquaintances we’ve made; the messages we’ve heard from several different sermons, speakers and Bible studies; singing in the choir; participating as an officer and in all the activities.”
Faith UMC Lay Leader Darlene Seward is a newer member, and she shares the same feelings as Newland. It the first church she has belonged to, and she’s been closely involved in this congregation's activities.
This is due in large part to Pastor Erdmann, who encouraged her to step into the role of lay leader. This requires her to work as a sort of go-between for the pastor and the congregation.
She views her role in the church as an honor, especially after Faith UMC survived the struggle of COVID-19 restrictions on religious organizations. Lately, she’s identified an increase in new members.
“It’s been a pleasure to be a member of this church. I have enjoyed it very much,” Seward said. “There’s some families in our church that go back for a long time. I mean, there’s parents that have raised their kids there, they’ve been baptized there.
“I have really enjoyed being a member of this church because they treat you like family.”