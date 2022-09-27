CHEYENNE – Faith United Methodist Church will reach a milestone on Oct. 9, when the congregation celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Faith UMC will join the ranks of other historic churches in town. They include First United Methodist Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, The Cathedral of St. Mary, First Presbyterian Church and Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

