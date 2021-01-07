CASPER – Rodrick D. Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, entered pleas of guilty to charges of excavating or trafficking in archeological resources, and injury or depredation to United States property in U.S. District Court on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Craythorn was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 16. The indictment alleged that Craythorn was found digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery between Oct. 1, 2019, and May 24, 2020, inside Yellowstone National Park while looking for the treasure buried by Forrest Fenn.
“The hunt for the Forrest Fenn treasure was often viewed as a harmless diversion, but in this case it led to substantial damage to important public resources,” U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said in a news release. “The defendant let his quest for discovery override respect for the law.”
Excavating or trafficking in archeological resources carries a potential penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000 and one year of supervised release. Injury or depredation to United States property carries a penalty of not more than 10 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl accepted Craythorn’s plea and scheduled his sentencing for March 17 in Casper.