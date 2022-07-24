CHEYENNE – The history of the American rodeo is rooted in Mexican heritage.
Today, Mexican rodeo and American rodeo are very different events. But when ranching came to the southwestern U.S., American cowboys learned just about everything they did from Mexican cattle raisers.
“These men, who eventually became known as vaqueros, are the men who basically created how a man would be able to control and capture and work with cattle on the ranges of North America,” said Mike Kassel, the associate director and collections curator of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.
To celebrate this heritage, Cheyenne Frontier Days hosts a “Fiesta Day” at The Garden, which is just outside the gates to the carnival midway. This year, Fiesta Day is from noon to 8 p.m. today and is a family-friendly event.
“It’s grown over the years; it’s become a favorite of the community,” said William Neidig, who works with CFD to organize the Fiesta Day events. “We bring in different bands representing different musical styles of Mexico. But there’s also local dance groups that participate, local vendors, and it’s all family entertainment.”
Neidig said Fiesta Day is mainly a celebration of the diverse culture of Wyoming. It also connects Frontier Days and the rodeo to its past.
Vaqueros were around for hundreds of years before American settlers came to the Old West. After Spain colonized Central and South America and the Caribbean, the Spaniards brought cattle to the territories they controlled, Kassel said. Along with cattle came men from the Iberian Peninsula, which contains Spain and Portugal, who started ranches and became known as vaqueros.
Also important in this heritage are the charros, or Mexican cowboys, said Neidig. He added there is a large community of charros in southern Wyoming, and they participate in the Frontier Days parade each year.
While charros and vaqueros are similar, charros can be identified by their unique, formal clothing. In Cheyenne, the Nelson Museum of the West has a small display of charro and vaquero artifacts. According to that display, charros wore large sombreros, buckskin jackets with silver buttons, chaps and broad leather belts with silver buckles.
“As it was, when the Americans became interested in raising cattle, they didn’t have the same type of traditions or skill sets that were required to handle such animals as the famous longhorns that were going wild throughout the Texas rangelands,” Kassel said. “The only people they could turn to that would teach them and basically give them the skills that they needed to handle cattle on the range were the vaqueros of Mexico.”
Kassel said the vaqueros taught the Americans how to protect themselves from extreme weather with the right clothing, how to round up cattle and techniques used for steer roping. Kassel said a lot of the language used in U.S. rodeo today also comes from the vaqueros.
In Spanish, the word “rodear” can mean “to go around in a circle,” and the use of “rodeo” can mean “to round up.” Kassel said that lariats (also known as lassos), reatas (a type of rope) and tapaderos (stirrups) are names frequently used in rodeo that come from the vaqueros, as well.
“We have so many things that we owe Mexican cowboys for the heritage that we call the American cowboy,” Kassel said. “It wouldn’t have happened without their aid.”
Fiesta Day is meant to be a celebration of that heritage alongside the celebration of American Western heritage. The day features Mexican/Hispanic music and traditional dancers and has been a CFD tradition for about 11 years, Neidig said.
“(At Frontier Days) you’re celebrating the Western heritage, you’re celebrating the heritage of what was the West, and the Hispanic community has played a huge role in that,” Neidig said. “Charros played a huge role in that history, and the Hispanic community is definitely a rich part of the culture of southern Wyoming.”
To attend Fiesta Day, head over to The Garden, located just inside the main gate at Frontier Park.
Admission is free with park entry, and The Garden provides shaded areas to sit, visit and eat during Frontier Days. Each musical group at Fiesta Day will play for an hour, and the dance performances will be 30 minutes long. Music begins at noon, and Mexican food will be available, as well.
La Nueva Herencia, Adrenalina Musical, Retro Norteño, Reyes del Huepa, Caudales del Norte and Tropical Kaoba will perform, in addition to Balet Folklorico Angelitas Unidas and Balet Folklorico Rayos del Sol.