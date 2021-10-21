CHEYENNE – The Fresh Start Fund is giving people the chance to build a new foundation in Cheyenne.
It was started by Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and developed with other local nonprofits to help community members transition to new homes. Families and individuals who qualify receive a voucher from one of Habitat for Humanity’s partners, which will allow them to affordably furnish and purchase the materials necessary at the Habitat ReStore.
“We recognize everyone needs a fresh start at some point in their life,” said Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County Executive Director Kate Wright. “And it’s also an opportunity for us to broaden the outreach of the Habitat restore.”
She saw a need for the program in February after individuals reached out, looking for donations to help families moving into their apartments or houses. Wright said many of the individuals had experienced chronic homelessness and did not have the financial means to even begin buying furnishings.
She wanted to support them, but said there had to be a more permanent solution.
With the help of Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County Special Projects Coordinator Dan Dorsch and other organizations in Cheyenne, they found a way.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation made the first steps possible by donating $5,000 to the Fresh Start Fund. Other fundraising and donations added to the program’s nest egg, and it allowed Habitat for Humanity to establish the tool for seven local nonprofits.
Abbey Palma helps administer grants for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming’s foundation, and she said this was the perfect match for their goals. The foundation focuses on finding ways to benefit an individual’s social determinants of health, and one of those main factors is housing.
Officials at Family Promise of Cheyenne, Recover Wyoming and other partnering agencies can give their clients vouchers once they are ready to move out of transitional housing and into their own home. The vouchers are often between $100 and $300, but clients can receive another voucher if another purchase is needed.
“One of the hardest things to do is take someone that’s chronically homeless off the streets and find furniture for them, or appliances and kitchenware,” said Recover Wyoming Executive Director Dawn Cranmore.
Wright said this takes some of the financial pressure off community members and gives them a valuable experience. They can create their own budget, choose which pieces of furniture are the most necessary and shop at their own pace.
Family Promise Executive Director Rachel Martinez said this is the most exciting part. It can take up to three months to get a family ready to move and take those steps toward a stable future.
“Fresh Start is a cause for celebration,” she said, “because that means we have a family that has gotten to the point where they are getting their own place.”
Martinez said she had always wanted to help more with the furnishing process, but there was no way to store donations or distribute them. She and other nonprofits benefit from working with the ReStore in Cheyenne because there is already a process in place, and even more options available.
The vouchers they give to clients will also give money to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for those in need and support even more local programs.
“We feel that it’s a cycle and a really positive thing,” she said. “I hope that the program continues to grow and be used.”
And since the start of February, the Fresh Start Fund has made its mark across the state.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation donated not only $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, but three other locations. ReStores in Sheridan County, Park County and Teton County each received their own $5,000 to start a fund for those in need.
This has created a network for the Habitat of Humanity groups located throughout Wyoming, as well as the partnering nonprofits using the vouchers.
“It’s just exciting to see them take this program across the state,” said Palma, “and to know that these nonprofit organizations in each community now have just one more resource to tap into for the clients that they serve.”