The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 649 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25
inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Dry Creek has been reported out of its banks at several
locations. Therefore...the Flash Flood Warning has been extended.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Ranchettes, North Cheyenne, Frontier Park, Warren Af
Base, Warren AFB, South Greeley and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 8 and 16.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 338 and 341...and
between mile markers 342 and 364...and
between mile markers 369 and 371.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
A California Lottery display shows projected winnings for the next Powerball drawing in a convenience store on July 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19 was estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner.
Blocks from the epicenter of the homelessness crisis, one of the most lucrative lottery tickets in history was sold.
After months of anticipation, on Wednesday, six numbers were drawn and one ticket, which was sold in Los Angeles' Fashion District, matched.
At about $1 billion, this prize is the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. The winner, who remains unidentified, purchased their ticket at Las Palmitas Mini Market at East 12th Street and Wall Street, which is a short walk from Skid Row.
"This has turned into a historic jackpot run; this is only the third time in Powerball's 31-year history that a jackpot has reached the billion-dollar threshold," Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a news release before it was announced that someone had drawn all five numbers plus the Powerball number.
The release also noted that the estimated cash value of the jackpot was $558.1 million. The winner can also collect a smaller payment followed by an annuity doled out over 29 years in payments that increase by 5% each year. That is all before taxes, however.
Whoever walked out of Las Palmitas with the jackpot winner isn't alone in their success. There were seven winning tickets in California in which five of the numbers matched. Each of those winners — three of whom were in Los Angeles County — will collect about $450,000.
It's the second huge Powerball jackpot won in L.A. County in the last eight months after a ticket worth $2.04 billion was bought at an Altadena gas station. The owner of the station where that ticket was sold received a $1 million prize for selling the winning ticket. In 2016, the jackpot reached $1.586 billion before there was a winner.
For this latest jackpot, the odds of winning were 1 in 292.2 million. Even getting five right is a rarity. The odds of that were 1 in 11.6 million.
The winner of Wednesday's jackpot has up to a year to claim the prize.