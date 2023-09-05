US-NEWS-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FACTCHECK-GET

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Tabe Masa, Nurse Practitioner and Head of Employee Health Services, at the Christiana Care campus in Newark, Delaware on December 21, 2020.

 ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

A blog post shared on Facebook claimed that COVID-19 vaccines have killed some 676,000 Americans.

The post was written by anti-vaccine activist Steve Kirsch, who has made other vaccine claims debunked by PolitiFact and other fact-checkers.

