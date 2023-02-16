wte-20230215-wne-TransRally

Protesters stand on a corner during a rally in support of the LGBTQ+ community Saturday in Jackson Town Square.

 ARMOND FEFFER/JACKSON HOLE NEWS&GUIDE

Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — Underpinning the signs and music, cars honking, people cheering and chanting was the weight of serious concern Saturday as more than 100 people gathered on the Town Square to rally for the LGBTQ+ community.

