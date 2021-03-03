LARAMIE – Bidding is open through noon March 10 for a Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioner’s tag, with proceeds being used to fund Albany County 4-H youths and volunteers. Money raised from this online auction will be for educational opportunities in shooting sports, natural resources, wildlife education, sport-fishing and general program support, shared Mary Louise Wood, Albany County 4-H Extension educator.
“There are five disciplines within shooting sports – rifle, pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading and archery,” said Wood. “There is a lot of different equipment, ammo and targets, so the money will be used to help replenish.”
Many hunting areas across Wyoming are considered draw areas, meaning hunters have to submit their names and are randomly selected. A Game and Fish Commissioner’s tag eliminates the random drawing and allows hunters to pick anywhere, but they do still have to purchase a license for one antelope, deer or elk.
The commissioners get a certain number of tags to give out each year, and those are given to nonprofits to help raise money, said Wood.
“Our game and fish commissioner for the region, Ralph Brokaw, is a 4-H dad, and his kids have gone through the shooting sports program,” said Wood. “We greatly appreciate his support.”
Bidding currently starts at $18,000.
Bidders can set their highest bid amount and it will automatically outbid up to your maximum.
Bids are only raised by $250 increments, not to your maximum. To place a bid, visit http://bit.ly/2021-GF-Commissioner-Tag.
For questions, contact Wood at the Albany County Extension Office by calling 307-721-2571 or email mwood8@uwyo.edu.