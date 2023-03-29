Director of the Wyoming Department of Health Stefan Johansson

Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson speaks during a formal bill signing ceremony in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference Room in Cheyenne on Friday. Gov. Mark Gordon signed House Bill 4, “Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage,” into law.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Jackson Hole Daily

JACKSON — Thousands of Wyoming residents are at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage over the coming months.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus