The John Moulton Barn on Mormon Row is seen at the base of the Grand Tetons in western Wyoming. Teepee Glacier is located about halfway up the largest peak in this public domain photo by Jon Sullivan.

JACKSON – The Teepee Glacier, one of Grand Teton National Park’s most visible surface glaciers, appears to be gone – at least above the rocks it once rested on.

“On the surface, we’re not observing any ice,” said Simeon Caskey, Grand Teton’s physical science branch chief.

