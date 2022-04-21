...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From early Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means a hazardous high wind event is possible.
Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or
more can lead to property damage.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of
45 to 55 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Daniel Oates speaks during a news conference along with Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle on May 14, 2015. AP
DENVER – The police chief who led police in the Denver suburb of Aurora when a gunman killed 12 people in a movie theater a decade ago is returning to temporarily lead the embattled department following the firing of its last chief.
Daniel J. Oates, who served as police chief in Aurora from 2005 to 2014 before retiring as police chief in Miami Beach, Florida, will serve as interim chief and help in the selection of the next police chief, the city announced Wednesday.
City manager Jim Twombly said he hired Oates “because he has established trust within our community and many of our officers.”
Earlier this month Twombly fired Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was hired in 2020 as Colorado’s third-largest city faced scrutiny over the death of Elijah McClain, a case that received widespread attention in the wake of protests of racial injustice and police brutality. McClain died after being stopped by police, put in a chokehold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine in 2019. Three police officers and two paramedics were indicted in McClain’s death last year.
Wilson acted quickly to fire officers for misconduct, including those who took and shared photos appearing to mock McClain’s death. Earlier this year, she also fired the president of one of police department’s two police unions for an email he sent to over 200 department employees criticizing diversity provisions the city had agreed to under a consent decree with the state attorney general’s office and disparaging the city’s residents.
Twombly praised Wilson’s community outreach. He said he fired her because of concerns about her leadership and management of the department, without getting into specifics.
Wilson disputed Twombly’s assessment and alleged she was forced out for political reasons. Her lawyers have said the new conservative majority on the city council did not support Wilson’s efforts to enact reforms required by the consent decree following an investigation by the state attorney general’s office prompted by McClain’s death.
Oates, who also has served as police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a deputy chief in the New York Police Department, said getting officers to support the changes in the agreement will be among his highest priorities.
“It is the only way to move forward as a department,” he said.