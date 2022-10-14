...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Farmers north of Powell work in the fog in 2019 to finish getting beets out of the ground. Devastating freezes early that October threatened the beet crops in the ground in the Big Horn Basin and the beets were then being harvested and delivered on a day-by-day basis. Carla Wensky/Powell Tribune
LOVELL (WNE) — The late harvest this year shouldn’t impact the quality of the local beet crop, according to Western Sugar agriculturalists.
Western Sugar senior agriculturist Randall Jobman said that the Lovell factory started operations on Sept. 21, beckoning the start of early harvest.
Lovell Agriculturalist Mark Bjornestad said on Sept. 27 the harvest was 5% complete.
Last week, as of Oct. 4, the harvest stood at 12% complete, Jobman said. The Regular harvest was slated to have started on Oct. 5. It’s two weeks back from the start time of a typical year.
It’s still too early to determine exact sugar content or to estimate projected tonnage, but Jobman said early indicators show good things. The crop is looking to be just about average.
“Our sugar quality and the quality of the crop is looking as is expected this time of year,” Jobman said. He added that the delayed start was simply due to the seasons and weather conditions.
“Most of it is just growing conditions,” he said. “We had a really cool spring, and the crop got off to a slower start.”
Despite pushing the start of harvest into October, weather conditions appear to be friendly looking into the near future. Freezing nights in the autumn months have compromised crops in previous years, but so far the nights are staying just warm enough.
“We haven’t had any kind of crop-killing weather,” Jobman said.