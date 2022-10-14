Beet harvest time

Farmers north of Powell work in the fog in 2019 to finish getting beets out of the ground. Devastating freezes early that October threatened the beet crops in the ground in the Big Horn Basin and the beets were then being harvested and delivered on a day-by-day basis. Carla Wensky/Powell Tribune

LOVELL (WNE) — The late harvest this year shouldn’t impact the quality of the local beet crop, according to Western Sugar agriculturalists.

Western Sugar senior agriculturist Randall Jobman said that the Lovell factory started operations on Sept. 21, beckoning the start of early harvest.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus