GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The federal government has moved up to this week from a planned September start an operation to remove perhaps hundreds of wild horses from western Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management cited conditions the horses were experiencing, which had also drawn public scrutiny.
The gather operations are for Rio Blanco County’s Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area, and they began Thursday, a BLM representative confirmed to the WTE via email Thursday night. Officials may spend about one month using food and water to attract and trap horses. After that, starting perhaps around July 15, they may then use helicopters and horseback riders to corral more of the animals.
“We saw some horses really suffering in March and April,” said Elijah Waters, northwest district manager of BLM Colorado, in a recent news release. “We were getting quite a bit of feedback from the public to do something, and we felt like the best option was to gather as soon as we could for the horses in poor condition and for the horses that will remain and need forage before going into next winter.”
BLM normally uses an agency-run holding facility in Canon City for wild horses gathered in the state. But about 145 horses collected last year from another western Colorado range died at the facility this spring of suspected equine influenza virus, according to news-media reports.
A preliminary inquiry determined many of the horses that died were partially or wholly unvaccinated against the virus. BLM protocol includes vaccinating captured horses.
The Canon City holding facility has been placed under quarantine. The BLM said this week it would send horses from the upcoming gather to a Utah holding facility.
The U.S. government plans to capture more wild horses on federal lands this year than ever before, citing rangeland devastated by the megadrought gripping the West and horse overpopulation.
“It is imperative that we bring the population of wild horses to within the appropriate management level to preserve and maintain a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship in that area,” said Bill Mills, a field manager at the White River office, in a news release.
In Piceance-East Douglas, the agency said the range can sustain 135 to 235 horses but that the population has exceeded 1,385.
“Horses are consuming 80 percent of all forage, impacting big game species, greater sage grouse, and authorized grazing permittees,” Steven Hall, BLM Colorado’s communications director, wrote the WTE. “The lack of forage is negatively impacting the horses as well.”
According to a BLM webpage, horses within this herd management area “are similar in size and temperament to quarter horses, and some resemble work horses. Typical colors are bay, gray, sorrel and black. A few horses are also other colors like roan and buckskin.”
The geographic area was described as being in northwest Colorado, southwest of Meeker. It is some 190,000 acres of what the federal agency described as “mostly rolling hills of pinyon-juniper and sage.”
The Associated Press contributed to this news report.