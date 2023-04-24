LANDER — A banned book display at Lander Valley High School that included titles such as “The Great Gatsby,” “Slaughterhouse 5” and “Two Boys Kissing” sparked controversy last week, with Fremont County School District #1 Board Chair Jared Kail calling some of the selections “for lack of a better term — the woke left.”

The school board discussion came amid district leaders considering changes to the policy that outlines the way parents and community members can object to school materials, including library books. Kail said he’d received several complaints about the display via email, and administrators investigated it.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus