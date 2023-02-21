Gillette News Record
GILLETTE — The past year of the highest inflation levels in decades has impacted many facets of day-to-day life. Grocery store aisles and breakfast plates have not been excluded.
A carton of eggs has had as noticeable a price-hike as any.
Once an affordable staple of a regular diet, the soaring cost of eggs has overpriced the scrambled, fried and over-easy breakfast constant, and caused some to seek alternatives for their morning meals.
Replacing the high-protein, nutrient-rich efficiency of an egg is not seamless, but there are ways to do it on a budget.
Wallet-conscious local health professionals offered up a few ideas to cope with rising egg prices without sacrificing your daily nutrition.
“Eggs are very high in price right now, so some great options would be whipped cottage cheese,” said Ausencia Veinbergs, a dietetic intern at Campbell County Health.
To make whipped cottage cheese, simply add regular cottage cheese from the container into a food processor and blend it up. It’s great on toast, and at 10 grams of protein per half-cup, it’s an excellent source of protein.
“If you blend it or add things like sugar-free pudding mix into it, it makes it taste really good,” said Tyla Fisher, a CCH registered dietician. “You can mix it into smoothies with fresh berries and spinach, a sugar-free pudding packet, and it tastes like cheesecake. It’s kind of crazy.”
The simple baseline of cottage cheese offers a blank canvas for creative morning experiments, mixing in a variety of fruits, sweeteners and other ingredients to spruce the curdled milk product into a nutritious, yogurt-like concoction.
“You can also add it to things like overnight oats to increase the protein and overall nutrition of it,” Fisher said.
Speaking of overnight oats, the simple whole grain concoction is a versatile breakfast item and sneakily strong source of protein.
“We actually don’t think of oats as having much protein, but 6 grams of protein per half-cup is what they have,” Veinbergs said. “It’s great for overnight oats, or you can add it to pancakes.”
At its core, overnight oats are prepared with old-fashioned rolled oats and milk. Other ingredients like fruit, yogurt, seeds and sweeteners can be added for flavor and nutrition, but the key is getting the ratio correct.
About 1-1/2 cups of milk for each cup of oats mixed in a container, sealed and refrigerated overnight, lends itself to a nice consistency, without being too thick or soupy.
The milk used in overnight oats can vary, which also adds an extra source of protein.
Even when cooked with oatmeal or sipped with the rest of your meal, milk remains a cost-effective morning option.
When it comes to adding to that baseline mix, chia and flax seeds are affordable, high in protein and “a good source of nutrition,” Fisher said.