Buffalo baker

Kayla Strouf fills cookies with cream cheese filling while baking recently. Strouf said that almost every holiday cookie she makes has several preparation steps to complete before baking. Ryan Hanrahan/Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO – As Kayla Strouf piped strings of chocolate across the top of nearly four dozen peanut butter cookies this past Saturday, a glob of liquid chocolate leaked out of the top of the piping bag and splattered across her countertop.

As she moved swiftly to clean up the spill, she said the chocolate was just the beginning of the mess that would engulf her and her kitchen by the end of more than 12 hours of cookie baking that day.

