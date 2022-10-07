All-American Canal

Water flows along the All-American Canal, on Aug. 13 near Winterhaven, Calif. The canal conveys water from the Colorado River into the Imperial Valley. AP

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government.

The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in southern California, laid out their proposal Wednesday in a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It comes as drought exacerbated by climate change continues to diminish the river, and months after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation first called on users to voluntarily limit their reliance on it.

