GILLETTE — This week, the Campbell County Public Library Board will be going over proposed changes to the library’s collection development policy. The suggested revisions were created by a Florida-based attorney affiliated with a national nonprofit organization.
But at least one board member has concerns about the proposal.
At a library board meeting last week, chair Sage Bear said Hugh Phillips, a Florida-based attorney with Liberty Counsel, provided the library board with some revisions to the policy.
Liberty Counsel is a nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida, that provides free assistance and representation to advance “religious freedom, the sanctity of life and the family,” according to its website.
The proposed changes include a new policy to protect minors from sexually explicit materials and would not allow for sexual education books to be in the library, no matter what section. If the policy is passed and challenged, Liberty Counsel will defend it in court, Bear said.
Board member Charlie Anderson said the suggestions worried him, and questioned the legality of the whole situation.
“I’m more than a little uncomfortable with him giving us advice, especially since the library board hasn’t approved any of this,” he said Wednesday.
Among the revisions is a brand new policy for “Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material.”
This policy states that the library director shall not add any “visual representation of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity or sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sexual battery, bestiality, or sadomasochistic abuse, or which is otherwise harmful to minors as defined by CIPA or inappropriate for minors as determined by the Library Board,” or anything that contains “explicit or detailed descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual excitement or sexual conduct.”
Additionally, the policy states that “in curating its collection for the benefit of the community, the Campbell County Public Library System takes seriously its obligation to not include sexually explicit or graphic materials within its collections that would be harmful to minors or impede their development.”
The library’s collection development policy has separate sections for adults, children and young adult materials.
Phillips proposed revising some of the collection criteria for certain sections.
In the adult applied sciences section, the current policy says the library develops and maintains “a collection of sources on child development and sex education.”
The proposed change would remove “sex education” from the policy.
And under young adult applied sciences, it removes “sexual activity and diseases, pregnancy, birth control, sexual hygiene” from the list of allowable topics in the medical sciences section, and adds “family life education” and “pregnancy.”
And under youth social sciences, it removes a sentence that says “diverse perspectives of young adult sexuality are also developed and maintained.”
The library board didn’t take any action on the proposed changes, and it will go over the proposals at a workshop scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Under Wyoming law, the library board may only be represented by the county attorney, Anderson said.
The county commissioners may hire outside counsel to represent the county in litigation, but the library board does not have this authority.
“I don’t think they can represent the library board,” Anderson said of the Liberty Counsel. “I don’t think (Sage) has the authority on her own, to hire attorneys or have attorneys work for free.”
As far as the revisions themselves, Anderson said a lot of work remains to be done.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s very questionable, and, as far as I’m concerned, would expose us to liability,” he said. “It’s got a long ways to go before it’s going to be able to protect the library and protect the county from attacks.”
He added that the Liberty Counsel has a history of taking on these “culture war cases.” For example, in 2015, the organization defended a Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
The Liberty Counsel has criticized the American Library Association in the past.
In a 2019 blog post titled “Libraries Want Children Checking Out Trash,” the organization criticized the ALA’s annual conference for providing libraries with “strategies for bringing LGBT propaganda, pornography and ‘drag queen story times’ for children” without parents’ knowledge.
“Taxpayer-funded public libraries have no business promoting sexual perversion, gender confusion and pornography to children,” said Liberty Counsel chairman Matthew Staver in the post. “Parents do not want their children exposed to this kind of gutter trash. The American Library Association is now actively grooming innocent children for sexual abuse and causing irreversible harm to them.”
At the meeting, Anderson asked Bear if she’d heard about Liberty Counsel from MassResistance. Bear said she did not.
“I saw that he gave an opinion, and then I called him directly,” she said. “I said, ‘You seem to have some knowledge on this, can you help me?’”
Anderson shared an email with the News Record that was sent to the library board on Feb. 8 from Arthur Schaper, field director for MassResistance.
In it, Schaper wrote that Sund v. Wichita Falls, the case cited by those who claim that moving certain books to a different part of the library is a violation of the First Amendment, is not binding since it didn’t take place in Wyoming, and that “the analysis in that legal opinion is fundamentally flawed, and the jurist who decided the case at the federal district level was clearly biased.”
Schaper told the library board to contact Liberty Counsel, and Hugh Phillips in particular, because “they are looking into this matter on a broader scale.”
Earlier that day, Phillips had emailed Schaper, writing that “Sund’s holding is wrong and libraries DO have the authority to ban obscenity.”
Resident Matt Heath questioned why the library board was looking to a Florida attorney.
“We have a Florida lawyer working our stuff? We have county lawyers that we elected, why aren’t they doing it? Why can’t we find a Wyoming lawyer to do this?” Heath asked.
Local pastor Ed Sisti voiced his support for the policy revisions and thanked the library board.
“I salute you all for taking this honorable step,” he said.
He said Wyoming MassResistance is made up of a lot of people, including doctors, lawyers, teachers, librarians, policemen and politicians.
“We’re not haters. They just understand when they see pornography,” Sisti said. “We’ve heard justification tonight that because 15-year-olds get pregnant, we need to have these books in the library? What kind of reasoning is that?”
Jeanene Groves said residents in Wyoming MassResistance have been “unfairly labeled as book banners or book burners.”
She added that some of the books in the teen section are very questionable.
“We might as well throw some copies of Playboy and Hustler” in there, Groves said. “Some of these books make them (the magazines) look mild.”
And Hugh Bennett said Christians are being persecuted right here in Gillette.
“I feel my faith is under assault, in a sense that there’s a hatred of Christianity in this room,” he said.
Members of Wyoming Mass-Resistance have said that the organization is a “grassroots movement” made up of local residents.
Leigh Bertch said that it being a grassroots movement makes it worse than if it were some out-of-state organization.
“What you’re saying is, ‘We aren’t some out-of-towners spewing hate about strangers; we like to create hostile environments for our neighbors,’” she said.
She said Gillette and Wyoming have shown what their community standards are.
“I also believe that our community standards were revealed when all your grassroots MassResistance friends lost their races for public office last fall,” she said.
She was referring to Ben Decker, Ed Sisti and Mark Junek, all of whom were defeated in their campaigns for city council.
She also pointed out that most of the anti-LGBTQ bills in this legislative session were killed.
Heath said there’s nothing in the library that he’s afraid of his teen children seeing.
“But if I was, I would monitor that, I would not let them come. There’s lots of options,” he said.
Cheryl Barton said the library board is pretty much demonizing the human body.
“By not allowing these kinds of books, are you trying to make the human body something to be ashamed of?” she asked. “If you put all these away, that’s what it feels like to some people.”
Former librarian Sue Knesel said people are barking up the wrong tree by going after the library.
“It’s easy to blame a book in the library for what is going on with sexualization of children,” she said. “I think we can start with the clothing industry, talk to the movie industry, look at TikTok and all of the internet stuff.”
She also questioned how the new proposed policy would work.
“I don’t understand where the library police are going to come from. Who’s going to do the work?” she asked.