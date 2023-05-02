Gillette News Record
GILLETTE — The proposed changes to the library’s collection development policy have already garnered some feedback from the community.
GILLETTE — The proposed changes to the library’s collection development policy have already garnered some feedback from the community.
During the Campbell County Public Library Board’s meeting on Monday, several people spoke about the policy.
Comments on the policy will be accepted through May 30.
Deb Proctor said the policy didn’t need to be changed, and criticized the proposed policy for having subjective phrases such as “sexually appropriate” and “educationally unsuitable.”
Teens need information from “edited, expert-reviewed sources, rather than from a groomer or an abuser on the internet,” Proctor said.
Hugh Bennett spoke in support of the policy, saying many veterans commit suicide because they “cannot un-remember the violent deaths and injuries of friends and enemies.”
“This same ability to not forget something is what leads to a lot of transgender and alternate sexual lifestyle suicides,” he said.
Susan Sisti said allowing children access to books such as “Sex is a Funny Word” will set them down a dark path.
“Something like that can cause a child to develop an addiction,” she said. “As these professionals are saying, it’s a very difficult addiction to overcome, requires a lot more treatment than regular drugs.”
Jenny Sorenson said that when she was younger, she read Stephen King’s novel “It” and didn’t come away from it thinking murder and torture were OK. She read “Fahrenheit 451” and “it didn’t make me believe in book banning.”
“It’s OK to read books about tough topics,” she said. “It’s those conflicts that create bestsellers and classics.”
Hannah VanHoff, a high school teacher, said school libraries have more strict standards than public libraries, but with this proposed policy, certain books in the school libraries would be banned at the public library.
She said books on LGBTQ issues are “regularly checked out” at the school library, and that “students have never discussed any sort of unease with the books’ content at all.”
Sorenson said books have the power to help, not harm, children and young adults.
“Books don’t groom children,” she said. “They won’t give a teenager an STD. They can, however, build empathy in teens and children for people who are different than them.”
