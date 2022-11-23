GILLETTE – On Nov. 15, the Campbell County School District joined other school districts across Wyoming and the Wyoming Education Association in support of legal action against the state for what they describe as a failure to “adequately and equitably fund education.”

All five school board trustees present approved a measure for legal action after an executive session that night. Trustees Ken Clouston and Dave Foreman were not at the meeting or present for the vote.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus