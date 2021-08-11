CHEYENNE – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s actions in Congress are dictated by her constitutional duties to that body, not by loyalty to former President Donald Trump, a spokesman for the congresswoman said Tuesday.
Jeremy Adler, responding to news that Republican organizations in three counties in Wyoming have voted to rescind their recognition of Cheney as Wyoming’s lone member of the U.S. House, said the representative will continue to fight for the people of Wyoming despite the continuing backlash for her vote to impeach the former president earlier this year.
“Liz will continue to fight for all the people of Wyoming. She knows that she and all elected officials are bound by their duty under the U.S. Constitution, not by blind loyalty to one man,” he told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday.
Cheney’s recognition as their Republican U.S. representative has been rescinded by the Republican Parties of Park, Carbon and now Fremont counties, according to a social media post. Republicans in Uinta County are to consider the same resolution during their Tuesday night meeting.
Carbon County Republican Party Chairman Joey Correnti IV noted in an interview with former Donald Trump staffer Steve Bannon that the group is no longer recognizing Cheney as a Republican, although they know she is still legally the Wyoming representative.
“There is no law or rule that restricts the party from giving a recognition as a member of the party,” he said. “We are the party. We are the representative voices of the people of the party.”
Correnti said the decision to disavow Cheney came after the group assessed the situation following a censure of her earlier this year.
“Liz Cheney hasn’t quit and she hasn’t listened to the people’s voices,” he said. “With the escalation of her misaligned focus, instead of dealing with the problems of America and the problems of Wyoming, continually to focus on a president that’s no longer in office…we decided to expedite her exodus from the party.”
He noted the vote for the resolution was unanimous among county party members.
This move comes after Cheney was censured by multiple county Republican parties for her impeachment vote, which stemmed from allegations Trump encouraged a crowd at a speech he gave on Jan. 6 to invade the U.S. Capitol.
She was also removed from her position as chair of the U.S. House Republican Conference due to her “stepping out of line” from the party.
Cheney is also now serving on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, a position she was chosen for by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The Park County Republican Party was the first in Wyoming to withdraw its recognition of Cheney as its representative last week.
“In short, and in the immortal words of our 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump… ‘YOU’RE FIRED!’” the Park County group wrote in its letter to Cheney.