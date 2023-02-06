Green River water pump

A pump pulls water from the Green River at a Sweetwater County-managed recreation area Sept. 27, 2022.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

Hopes to forge a plan to reduce Colorado River Basin water use by 15% to 25% this year disintegrated last week with dueling proposals that pit California against Arizona and other basin states, including Wyoming.

That leaves the U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Reclamation, which issued the water-savings challenge in June 2022, to potentially impose their own plan to cut releases from Lake Powell and Lake Mead to maintain hydropower generation.

