UW file

University of Wyoming students walk and bicycle past the Wyoming Union. Laramie Boomerang/file

 Laramie Boomerang/file

LARAMIE – Another fast-food option will soon become available to patrons at the Wyoming Union, located on the University of Wyoming campus.

In an effort to increase revenue and foot traffic in the student union, the UW Board of Trustees approved a five-year agreement to allow a Chick-fil-A to open during its November meeting.


