CASPER – After roughly a year of dispute, Natrona County school board trustees voted Monday to keep two controversial LGBTQ books in one of the district’s high school libraries, with the condition that parents be given an opt-in option for their kids to access the titles.

They also voted to approve policy additions that make stricter requirements for purchasing controversial library materials in the future, and require school libraries to maintain a list onsite or on the library’s website that shows what’s in circulation for students.


