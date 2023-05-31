SHERIDAN — Signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon on March 6, 2019, Wyoming House Bill 171 — sometimes referred to as the ‘farm bill’ — allows persons or entities to apply for licenses through the Wyoming Department of Agriculture to farm and sell hemp products.

One byproduct of the ability to grow and sell hemp in Wyoming is the introduction of delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-8 THC.

