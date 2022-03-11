LOVELL (WNE and WTE) — The quick action of two law enforcement officers have led to the life of an 8-year-old being saved, according to numerous local officials.
Lovell Police officer Dusty Schultz and Big Horn County Sheriff's deputy Jeff Angell were both in the county annex when they heard the call come through for a fire near the Lovell Laundromat at 1:22 a.m. March 4.
Angell and Schultz arrived at a residence on Montana Avenue, which was spewing black and heavy smoke.
“We arrived and the front part of the house was fully involved,” Angell said.
Angell and Schultz spoke with the family who had already escaped the residence: parents Ivy McCoy and Leonard Fairbanks, and two children, 3 and 4 years old. Their 8-year-old was still in the building.
“The black smoke was extremely thick and extremely hot. We shined a flashlight through there and couldn’t see anything,” Angell recalled. “We hollered, and we could hear a young child in there screaming.”
Angell said the smoke was too heavy for them to enter. Both he and Schultz tried poking their head through and were quickly repelled.
And then they both saw the boy on top of his bed, reaching for the window.
“I believe he came because he heard our voices,” Angell said.
The two officers broke out the window, and together pulled the boy to safety.
“It was team effort between Schultz and I,” Angell said. “If it was not for the both of us, I’m not sure we would have got him out.”
Speaking later with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Angell played down his part and said that he was "just doing my job." He described it as an "interesting" incident and his boss, Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn, praised the deputy's work.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Bob Mangus, the fire department arrived on scene at 1:26 a.m., only four minutes after the call was heard through dispatch, to find Schultz and Angell pulling the boy out of the window.
“I took him to my patrol vehicle. He was wet. I don’t know why he was wet. I kept him warm and kept talking with him. His face was extremely black. He was spitting up stuff,” Angell said. “As soon as an EMS crew showed up he was transferred into their care.”
Angell said it was the most harrowing experience of his career. “Sitting there, listening to him scream, we didn’t know what to do,” the deputy said.
The boy was soon flown by helicopter to Denver.
The youngster appears to be on the road to recovery. Exact details on his condition were not immediately available Friday.
“These officers’ immediate action saved a life,” Blackburn, the sheriff, said. “These officers’ actions were life-saving and heroic. Those officers breathed in smoke without a single concern for their own safety. This was truly the definition of ‘seconds mattered.’ Their immediate action, and knowing exactly what to do with their training is a blessing to the community.”
Blackburn said the rescue was a great example of the teamwork that exists between law enforcement agencies locally.
“Even though they wear different color uniforms, when the chips are down, they respond in a team-like fashion,” Blackburn said. “Neither one gave a second thought for their own safety. They risked everything for a kid they didn’t know.”