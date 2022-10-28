BUFFALO – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has identified the highly pathogenic avian influenza in at least 11 wild turkeys in Johnson County since April.
“Wild turkey, before those ones in Buffalo, it was thought they wouldn’t die from HPAI,” said Jessica Jennings-Gaines, the Game and Fish wildlife disease specialist. “We got some down here at the lab and had a pathologist do a workup, and it looks as though they are susceptible to avian influenza.”
These birds, which have been congregating in Buffalo, are responsible for most of the 14 total cases in Johnson County, according to Game and Fish data.
After a lull this summer, HPAI, which is known to be highly contagious and deadly among birds, is making a comeback due to the fall migration, Jennings-Gaines said.
From late March through early June, Game and Fish confirmed 63 cases among wild birds in Wyoming. Since mid-September, there have been 24 confirmed cases statewide.
In the Rocky Mountain region, fall migrations can last through mid-November.
Three infected great-horned owls, one in Buffalo, one in Gillette and one in Sheridan, have been identified in September and October. One infected Swainson’s hawk was also identified in Gillette.
“Our surveillance is opportunistic, and is wholly dependent on reports of sick or dead birds; it does not represent the true amount of HPAI cases in wild birds within the state,” Jennings-Gaines said.
HPAI is a concern for owners of domestic birds, as well. Among domestic birds in Johnson County, there has been one reported flock of non-poultry, or 40 birds, infected, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Wyoming, according to the USDA, there have been no commercial flocks affected and nine backyard flocks affected as of Oct. 12.
As a result of the virus’ spread in the spring, the Wyoming Livestock Board issued an emergency rule prohibiting poultry events, which nearly meant cancellation of the Johnson County Fair’s poultry show.
But between the spring and fall migrations, the disease was not spreading as rapidly, so the show went on with a few precautions.
The virus works quickly, Jennings-Gaines said. She doesn’t know how many hours and days it takes for symptoms to surface, but it’s fairly easy to determine if a bird is infected.
Among domestic birds, the virus has not been as detrimental in Johnson County and in Wyoming, as a whole, as it has been in states with vast poultry operations, Jennings-Gaines said.
Still, for those with backyard flocks, Micah Most, the Johnson County agriculture and natural resources University of Wyoming extension educator, suggests taking basic biosecurity precautions.
“That’d look like making sure you’re wearing the same pair of boots to go do chores every day and not wearing your hunting boots that you might have been wearing out in a contaminated area, where there might be a wild population,” Most said.
“Making sure there’s no contact between domestic and wild birds, especially water fowl; keeping them off bodies of water where there may be wild populations.”
Most also recommends that those with poultry flocks or other birds avoid sharing equipment with neighbors or friends and keep up hand washing and general hygiene to avoid contamination.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI has not been detected among humans. Game and Fish advises hunters not to handle or consume sick game. Properly handling and cooking poultry and eggs to a temperature of 165 degrees kills bacteria and viruses, the CDC says.
Game and Fish has an online reporting tool with specific criteria for those who suspect a wild bird is sick or dead from HPAI.
“Keep your eyes open – if you see anything suspicious, get hold of Game and Fish,” Jennings-Gaines said. “Hopefully, it will work its way out of here once migration ends.”