Amazon semi-truck

A semi-truck with a blue Amazon Prime trailer travels southbound on Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert near Yermo, California, on Aug. 1, 2020.

 Felipe Sanchez via Shutterstock

CASPER — A family is accusing Amazon of negligently employing “dangerous” drivers and trucking companies to conduct business in Wyoming, which led to the wrongful death of a husband and father on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County.

Two years ago, Daniel DeBeer was driving down I-80 when an Amazon tractor-trailer drove over the highway median and smashed head-on into oncoming traffic, the complaint alleges. DeBeer, 33, was killed in the fiery crash.

