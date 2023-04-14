Snowmelt Flooding

The sun pokes through on the Colorado River Wednesday near Burns, Colo.

 Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP

Mountain snow-melting intensified this week with an unusually abrupt “flick of the switch” from cold to hot, leading to flooding that on Thursday cut off northwestern Colorado’s main transportation route and forced a shutdown of schools.

The statewide heat that brought Denver temperatures to 85 degrees, breaking two records, combined with mountain snowpack more than a third above the norm, also has boosted the potential for early replenishment of water supply reservoirs, including those along the Colorado River.

