Pole Mountain roads

Roads on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest must be maintained in order to sustain travel without damage to the public resource. Laramie Boomerang/file

Federal officials have allocated millions of dollars to improve roads and trails across Wyoming’s national forests – which have been under increasing strain as user numbers grow.

The U.S Forest Service early this fall announced $65 million in investments nationwide to help the agency improve “water quality, roads, trails and fish habitat.” That included nearly $2.2 million in Legacy Road and Trails Remediation Program dollars for projects in the Bighorn, Bridger-Teton, Medicine Bow-Routt and Shoshone national forests for fiscal year 2022. The LRTR Program is expected to be funded annually at similar amounts through FY 2026.


