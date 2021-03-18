Above: Feruginous hawk chicks in a nest. A watchdog group challenged the proposed firing of a federal environmental analyst Tuesday after he criticized plans to allow the Converse County Oil and Gas Project to degrade raptor nesting sites. The conflict arose from the employee's persistence in raising concerns about the Delaware-sized development’s effects on ferruginous hawks, kestrels, owls, and other raptors, PEER said. Wyofile photo