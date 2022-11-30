Saratoga Lake treatment

Biologists use a chemical called rotenone to kill fish in September in Saratoga Lake. The treatment kills all species with gills, but was used to target illegally introduced yellow perch. Wyoming Game and Fish will stock rainbow, brown and tiger trout next summer. Wyoming Game and Fish Department/courtesy

In September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department applied 14,000 pounds of a chemical called rotenone to kill anything with gills in Saratoga Lake.

It’s a naturally derived chemical used commonly to control fish species around the globe. The good news is it only kills species with gills – so isn’t harmful to humans, dogs, cows or other critters.


