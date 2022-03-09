LARAMIE – The former CEO of a company with a location in Laramie that manufactures tungsten components for the U.S. military has been indicted and arrested by federal prosecutors, accused of sending unauthorized information to China and India.
Joe Sery, 77, and his brother, Dror Sery, 70, have both been charged on suspicion of breaking federal export laws in violation of the international traffic in arms regulations, according to a Friday press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Joe Sery was the CEO for San Diego-based Tungsten Heavy Powder & Parts, which opened a satellite location in Laramie in September 2016. Among other things, the company makes weapons-grade components for the military.
Joe Sery also was listed as the president and director for the Laramie office through 2019, according to business filings with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
His brother, Dror Sery, is a foreign national who holds dual citizenship with Israel and South Africa. He remains a fugitive and is believed to be living in Israel.
The indictment alleges that between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 12, 2019, the brothers “knowingly and willfully exported from the United States to the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of India and elsewhere overseas defense articles covered by the U.S. Munitions List without first obtaining permission from the U.S. Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls,” according to the DOJ press release.
The brothers “on several occasions,” and with an outside email address, sent unauthorized technical drawings of military components to India and China, the release said.
Joe Sery is no longer the company’s CEO, and Tungsten Heavy Powder & Parts is cooperating with the U.S. government’s investigation, according to the Department of Justice.
There also is no indication in the documents that anyone at the Laramie office, aside from Joe Sery, was involved.
Tungsten Heavy Powder & Parts filed an application for its Laramie location at 1665 Venture Drive on Sept. 7, 2016, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. It continues to operate in good standing with the state.
From the initial filing through the company’s 2019 annual report, Joe Sery is listed as its president/director.
Joe Sery, who now goes by the surname Surov, had his arraignment in federal court Monday, said John Parmley, an assistant U.S. attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. His bond was set at $200,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 11.
The company had no immediate comment Wednesday.
Tungsten built its first 20,000-square-foot facility with help from the city of Laramie, Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and the Wyoming Business Council to secure a grant from the State Loan and Investment Board. At the time, the company said it opened the Laramie location because it wanted to move its manufacturing out of China.
By 2019, Tungsten had bought the building seven years earlier than projected. In a Sept. 25, 2019, Laramie Boomerang story about the accelerated purchase of the building, Joe Sery touted the potential for the business in Wyoming.
The indictment of the Sery brothers is the second significant criminal allegation involving Tungsten Heavy Powder Inc. in less than a year.
In April 2021, the company agreed to pay a $5.6 million settlement to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act, according to the DOJ. The company was accused of deliberately submitting false certifications to U.S. regulators about the origin and manufacture of components sent to Israel and financed with federal grants.