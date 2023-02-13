20190407ronfranscell.jpg

Journalist and author Ron Franscell will appear at the Laramie County Library on Thursday evening to discuss and sign copies of his newest book, “Alice and Gerald: A Homicidal Love Story.” Courtesy

GILLETTE (WNE) — Former Gillette News Record editor Ron Franscell’s latest novel goes on sale today. “Deaf Row” is a crime mystery and psychological thriller forged from the early, isolated dates of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel, published by Colorado’s WildBlue Press, follows a retired big-city homicide detective, Woodrow “Mountain” Bell, who finds himself in a small Colorado mountain town and wrapped up in an unsolved child murder.

