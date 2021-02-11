Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF SNOW AND DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Central Laramie County, including Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and significantly reduced visibilities. Extremely low wind chill values could quickly result in frost bite or hypothermia if precautions are not taken. The combination of snow and cold will also pose a significant threat to livestock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&