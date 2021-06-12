GILLETTE – Losing a pet can leave a hopeless feeling. It brings about a surge of adrenaline in those first few moments of searching, which turns to a dull ache as the hours stretch into days. Some animals seem rugged enough to survive these kinds of adventures, and other pets seem particularly ill-suited to being helped.
When Manny, a 4-year-old rescue dog, ran away from his owner more than a week ago, he seemed like he was in the latter camp. He’s very scared of humans and missing some toes on his right rear foot that causes him to carry that leg sometimes. But a week after Manny went missing, he was back in his owner’s loving arms, thanks to the help of some selfless Gillette residents.
A family’s graduation celebration in honor of a Thunder Basin High School student turned from harmless fun to frantic worry when Doris Spear’s Manny, escaped from her son’s home.
The little guy scampered from the home when someone opened a door, and though they gave chase, he was too fast.
“He is some kind of a terrier mix,” Spear said.
Spear’s family in Gillette lives just off Shoshone Avenue on Dakota Court, not far from the Maverik station at the intersection of Highway 59 and Shoshone.
Doris and her husband had to return home last Tuesday so he could get to work Wednesday. The couple made the nearly 10-hour drive to Wahoo, Nebraska, without Manny. It was a long drive, she said.
Spear reached out to the Gillette News Record’s advertising department after days of searching for Manny with no luck. An advertisement went up May 26 on the News Record’s Facebook page, and Gillette residents responded with updates and sightings.
Gillette residents and pet-lovers were obviously invested in Spear’s story and hoped to see Manny returned to his owner safely. Almost a week after he scooted out the door, Manny wandered into an open garage door on South Emerson Avenue. A person could walk the main roads of Shoshone Avenue, 4J Road and Boxelder Road to reach South Emerson Avenue in a little more than 3 miles. It’s impossible to know how much distance Manny covered, but he’d covered a lot of ground for a pup missing multiple toes.
Brenda Bundtrock said Manny wandered in while she and her longtime partner, Dion Kowalczyk, were packing for a move.
“Dion goes, ‘Well there’s this little dog that’s been coming in the garage and going out of the garage and hanging out underneath the truck.’ About that time, he was starting to come in the garage again,” Bundtrock said.
She looked online and found a listing for Manny first thing.
Spear’s son ended up going to pick up Manny and look after him until Spear arrived home from Nebraska. Her family called her on video and allowed her to see Manny, Spear remembered. She arrived the same day from Ogallala, Nebraska, where she and her husband were visiting his mother.
“I was so happy to see him, and my husband was so happy to see him,” Spear said. “We’re blessed.”
Gillette was the setting for a 2021 update of the classic film “Homeward Bound,” except the home Manny found wasn’t his.“We didn’t find the dog,” Bundtrock said. “The dog found us.”
But the happy ending was the same. Manny had an entire town of strangers rooting for him to make it home.
“I just want the people in Gillette to know how grateful we are to each and every one that shared and looked for him,” Spear said.