Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming... West Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to stationary thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Granite Springs Campground, Granite Springs Reservoir, North Crow Campground, Buford, Crystal Lake Reservoir, Crystal Lake Campground, Vedauwoo Campground and Vedauwoo. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&