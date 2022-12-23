...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Climb Wyoming presented a recent update to Green River Mayor Pete Rust and the council. From left to right, Kimberly Kellum, a recent CNA graduate, explained how the program changed her life after the death of her husband while Katie Mullen, program director, listens to her experience.
ROCK SPRINGS – A death of a loved one can be life-changing, as a Green River widow explained at the council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Kimberly Kellum, a single mother from Green River, is a recent graduate from Climb Wyoming, an organization that works with low-income single mothers to achieve self-sufficiency through free career training and job placement.
It offers various programs in Sweetwater County, according to Katie Mullen, program director. There are six sites in Wyoming, one being in Rock Springs. Mullen noted that there is a high demand in medical professionals in Sweetwater County.
“The need for medical professionals in the community has been very high lately,” she said. “We also offer a professional office career program.”
Mullen added that Climb has partnered with a trainer who worked for Western Wyoming Community College and runs a small business in Sweetwater County.
“She’s put together a comprehensive office training program,” Mullen explained. “Trainees have learned Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and typing. They also learned basic bookkeeping skills.
Kellum, who is currently a certified nursing assistant at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, shared her experience with the council.
According to Kellum, the program has been “amazing.”
Kellum’s husband, Gabe, worked in the transfer station for Wyoming Waste Management. He passed away in September of 2021.
She had no idea how she was going to support her four children. One day, Climb Wyoming “popped up” on her Facebook newsfeed.
“I don’t know why. Maybe divine intervention,” said Kellum. “I had to have an income.”
“It has been a challenge,” Kellum admitted. “I think the introduction of going from being a stay-at-home mom for 20 years to the class helped me gradually go into learning how to be in society though, other than being in the workforce.”
Kellum pointed out that she was also able to help other mothers because she has the experience, especially raising three teenagers.
“The program has helped me work with others,” she said. “I’m thankful for my job at Sage View. I love working with my co-workers, management and residents. For 14 years, I was living in a hospital with my special-needs daughter before I did the CNA class, so I knew what was expected.
“I would have had a minimum wage job if it wasn’t for this program,” Kellum said. “I didn’t have a college education. Climb gave me the ability to make higher wages in order to support my children.