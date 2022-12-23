Kimberly and Katie

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Climb Wyoming presented a recent update to Green River Mayor Pete Rust and the council. From left to right, Kimberly Kellum, a recent CNA graduate, explained how the program changed her life after the death of her husband while Katie Mullen, program director, listens to her experience. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – A death of a loved one can be life-changing, as a Green River widow explained at the council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Kimberly Kellum, a single mother from Green River, is a recent graduate from Climb Wyoming, an organization that works with low-income single mothers to achieve self-sufficiency through free career training and job placement.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus