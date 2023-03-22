Grizzly 399

Grizzly 399 sizes up the Snake River before a crossing in May 2022. The celebrity of bears like Grizzly 399 has exacerbated tensions about the prospect of grizzly hunting.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Future Wyoming grizzly bear hunts — a near certainty if federal authorities approve the state’s petition to again remove the animals’ Endangered Species Act protections — would likely target more than triple the number of bruins than previously proposed hunts, according to a state analysis.

The explosion in anticipated grizzly hunting tags owes to a spike in the bear population — at least on paper.

