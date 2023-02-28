CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents with a first-time, nonviolent felony conviction can see their voting rights restored upon completion of their sentence. Lawmakers are now considering expanding the restoration process to other rights, including owning or using a firearm, serving on a jury and holding public office.

Senate File 120, “Restoration of civil rights,” received the approval of its original chamber before the House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to support the bill on Friday.

