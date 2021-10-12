Cody Enterprise
CODY – Kanye West’s ranch is now for sale, symbolizing the likely final page in the hip-hop and fashion mogul’s saga in Cody.
On Monday morning, DBW Realty listed his West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake, for $11 million. The total property with additional leased federal land was listed for auction for $13.3 million in 2019 before West purchased it, but it is unknown how much he actually paid for it.
“The views of the sandstone cliffs and Absaroka Mountains make it a premier Wyoming ranch investment,” the listing says.
In late September, West put up his seven commercial properties off Big Horn Avenue for sale for more than $3.2 million.
West is now selling all 3,885 acres of the land he owns south of Cody and the buildings and other features on it, including a lodge, equipment sheds, equine facility, corrals and a go-kart track. The professional-style go-kart track did not exist prior to his purchase, and a few Star Wars-themed huts also still exist.
According to a video for the listing posted on the DBW Realty YouTube page on Friday, the property comes with six “build-ready home sites that offer electricity, natural gas, domestic water, septic and fiber optics” on each location, which is apparently another investment West made to the land, as these building sites were not mentioned in the prior listing before he bought it.
Even though West changed the name on the front gate to West Ranch, the property is being described as Monster Lake Ranch in the online property description and a promotional video associated with the listing.
The ranch was used for many commercial purposes prior to West’s ownership and still holds much of the same potential, with a commercial kitchen inside the 3,450-square-foot fully renovated lodge, several riding arenas and stalls, 1,500 acres of irrigated land for pasture and hay production, horseback riding and trophy trout fishing on the 180-acre Quick Lake all existing on the property.
“Whether you’re looking for a private fishery or an investment opportunity to outfit guided fly fishing trips, Monster Lake will exceed your expectations,” the narrator says in the video.
Not once is West mentioned in this video or the property description.
West made many plans for his property but followed through on few. In November 2019, he wanted to build a large, private meditation structure on the property. The morning of a county planning and zoning meeting discussing the work, West told staff he wanted to add private residential pods outside of the structure, causing a significant change to the zoning, much to the chagrin of P&Z staff.
In July 2020, West was approved to build a 52,000-square-foot, single-family residence on his property, which if built would have been the biggest home in Wyoming and 45th biggest in the country. Neither project was ever completed.
According to the video, there is an adjoining 4,500-acre BLM lease to the property.
Joy Hill, Park County planning and zoning director, said her staff has continuously met with West’s staff during the course of his ownership of the property, with plans often fluctuating.