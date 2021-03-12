Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING LATE TODAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WIDESPREAD PROLONGED VERY HEAVY SNOW EVENT WITH POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and considerable blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 22 to 34 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze due to freezing drizzle. Lower accumulations expected across the lower valleys. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Most of southeast Wyoming including Interstate 80. * WHEN...From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in drifting snow on area roadways. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&