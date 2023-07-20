US-NEWS-HOUSE-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENTS-GET

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., looks over notes before speaking to reporters during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. McCarthy answered questions about the National Defense Authorization Act and the Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who testified about their investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to push to “expunge” former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments, even though such a move would have no practical effect, and it’s not clear he has the votes to pass it.

McCarthy reportedly promised Trump he will force votes on the measure before Congress breaks for its August recess next week as a way of giving a political boost to the ex-president as he braces for a second federal indictment in the Jan. 6 probe.

