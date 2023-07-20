The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 649 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25
inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Dry Creek has been reported out of its banks at several
locations. Therefore...the Flash Flood Warning has been extended.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Ranchettes, North Cheyenne, Frontier Park, Warren Af
Base, Warren AFB, South Greeley and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 8 and 16.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 338 and 341...and
between mile markers 342 and 364...and
between mile markers 369 and 371.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., looks over notes before speaking to reporters during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. McCarthy answered questions about the National Defense Authorization Act and the Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who testified about their investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to push to “expunge” former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments, even though such a move would have no practical effect, and it’s not clear he has the votes to pass it.
McCarthy reportedly promised Trump he will force votes on the measure before Congress breaks for its August recess next week as a way of giving a political boost to the ex-president as he braces for a second federal indictment in the Jan. 6 probe.
Trump, who is running for a second term in the White House, is leaning hard on McCarthy to take action quickly. But McCarthy is trying to wriggle off the hook out of fear the move will flop, causing a major political embarrassment for him, Politico reported Thursday.
“If [expungement] goes to the floor and fails — which it probably will ... it will show disunity among Republican ranks,” a senior GOP lawmaker told the site. “It’s a huge strategic risk.”
The math certainly looks tricky for expungement in the House, where Republicans hold a slim 10-vote majority. That means McCarthy can only lose four GOP votes if all Democrats vote no.
Two sitting Republicans, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., voted to impeach Trump for his incitement of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, so they would be unlikely to vote to expunge.
Several other moderate Republicans who were elected in the midterms have been critical of Trump’s behavior and would appear to be unlikely to support such a measure.
The expungement vote would be particularly difficult for newly elected GOP lawmakers from swing districts, like the six Republicans who flipped Democratic seats in New York along with Rep. Tom Kean Jr. from suburban New Jersey.
Like many Republicans, McCarthy criticized Trump in the days immediately following the violent attack on the Capitol as Congress convened to certify Biden’s win.
McCarthy said Trump bore responsibility for egging on a huge crowd of his extremist supporters to “fight like hell” to keep him in power despite losing the election. But he quickly backtracked and made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump’s ring and vow his support.
Any expungement vote would come as special counsel Jack Smith is poised to charge Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack and his broader plot to overturn the election.
Although expungement would amount to a powerful vote of GOP confidence in Trump, the unprecedented move wouldn’t have any practical effect, since there is no constitutional provision for reversing a duly held impeachment vote in the House.
In any case, both impeachments fell flat because the Senate did not convict Trump in either the Jan. 6 impeachment or the previous one stemming from his alleged efforts to shake down Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for dirt on Biden.