WALL STREET – Stocks took a late turn lower on Wall Street, ending with their second straight loss.
The S&P 500 fell again Wednesday, a day after breaking a five-day winning streak. Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest losses.
Markets didn't react much to minutes released in the afternoon from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which confirmed that Fed policymakers have made no firm decision about when to start unwinding their support measures for the economy.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 47.81 points, or 1.1 %, to 4,400.27.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 382.59 points, or 1.1%, to 34,960.69.
The Nasdaq fell 130.27 points, or 0.9%, to 14,525.91.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.39 points, or 0.8%, to 2,158.78.
Grains mixed, livestock high
Wheat for Sep. was up 2.75 cents at $7.3725 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 3.50 cents at $5.6175 a bushel, Sep. oats declined 13.25 cents at $4.9425 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 10.75 cents at $13.5825 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .72 cent at $1.2402 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.28 cents at $1.5885 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.20 cents at $.8790 a pound.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.13 to $65.46 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 80 cents to $68.23 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $2.15 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.02 a gallon. September natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $3.40 to $1,784.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 24 cents to $23.42 an ounce and September copper fell 9 cents to $4.12 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.89 Japanese yen from 109.57 yen. The euro remain unchanged at $1.1711.