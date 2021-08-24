WALL STREET – Major indexes closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also set a record.
Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Travel-related companies also rose.
Grains mostly lower, livestock higher
Wheat for Sep. fell 1.75 cents at $7.18 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 6.50 cents at $5.4450 a bushel, Sep. oats was off .50 cent at $5.09 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 43 cents at $13.37 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .65 cent at $1.2580 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .37 cent at $1.5857 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.8697 a pound.
Closing prices for commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.90 to $67.54 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $2.30 to $71.05 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 6 cents to $2.18 a gallon. September heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.07 a gallon. September natural gas fell 5 cents to $3.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.20 to $1,808.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $23.89 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $4.26 a pound.
The dollar was little changed at 109.70 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1755 from $1.1748.