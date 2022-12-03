Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo

Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, listens to testimony during the House Judiciary Committee meeting on March 11, 2021, inside the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

BUFFALO – A bill that would give game wardens greater authority to cite hunters for trespassing is one step closer to becoming law.

The Joint Judiciary Committee approved the bill at its Nov. 10 meeting, paving the way for it to be considered during the Wyoming Legislature’s general session, which begins Jan. 10.


