Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southwestern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 251 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Albin, or 29 miles west of Kimball, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pine Bluffs, Albin, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir and Bushnell. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 401 and 402. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 14. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.25IN; WIND...60MPH