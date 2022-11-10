Rep. Yin

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, listens during a session on March 9 at the state Capitol. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

JACKSON – Republican Jim McCollum was floored.

Sitting in a booth at Sidewinders American Grill around 10 p.m. Tuesday, he was staring incredulously at his phone when the News&Guide approached. He not only lost his race against Democrat Mike Yin, he received fewer votes in the general election than in his uncontested primary. McCollum couldn’t believe it.


