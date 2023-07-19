WORLD-NEWS-WEA-EUROPE-HEATWAVE-GET

Locals view a wildfire near the village Vlyhada near Athens on Wednesday in Athens, Greece.

 Milos Bicanski/Getty Images/TNS

Europe’s heat wave is getting worse, with temperatures forecast to peak at 47C (116.6F) on Wednesday in Sicily and Sardinia, while wildfires continue to rage in Greece.

Authorities warned lives were in danger as the mercury climbed from Spain to Turkey. The latest blast of Saharan heat could test Europe’s record of 48.8C, set in Sicily two years ago, after local records were broken in Rome and Catalonia on Tuesday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus